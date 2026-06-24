Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Fairly priced and too expensive

User cantrip in a comment on The Verge:

The Steam Machine is both fairly-priced and too expensive. It's priced at cost, it's just that not many people are going to be willing to pay it.

This is such a simple way to put it, and it's true. Looking back on my post from a couple days ago when the Steam Machine was released, my tone is pretty negative.

But it wasn't negative because I thought the product was bad. I think I was reacting to how I felt knowing that even though the product looks really good, it's priced so high that the people I think would really enjoy this won't be able to get it. And it's not because Valve is being greedy here, it's because the nature of component pricing makes it so that the only way they can make this product is to make it enormously expensive.

The harsh truth is that the free market has decided that the components that go into consumer tech are so valuable, that making those consumer tech products is way too expensive for consumers. I'm hoping we get a correction in the market soon, because in a way I've never really felt in my adult life, it feels like we are doing the paperclip optimizer thing, where everything else be damned, we're optimizing for one thing and one thing only, and everything else must suffer for it.

I write this as someone who thinks that AI is a very useful tool for a good number of things, but that it is not the be-all, end-all of everything.

More like this

AI coding is creating a new generation of makers

Ben Thompson: My Vibe Coding Adventure, The App and the Experience, Ten Takeaways There are, to be clear, a ton

Xbox will keep chopping off heads until morale improves

Jason Schreier: Studios in Microsoft’s Xbox Division Brace for Closures Several studios in Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox gaming division,

MonoLisa, my favorite monospaced font ever, released v3

From the MonoLisa blog: MonoLisa - MonoLisa version 3 – now with MonoLisa Text family Now with version 3, the family grows

Advanced Dictation is off by default in iOS 27. Here's how to enable it

Hartley Charlton: Advanced AI Dictation Not Enabled by Default in iOS 27 Beta Apple's next-generation AI dictation

Steam Machine is the first $1,400+ console

Valve: Steam Machine launches today! Steam Machine 2TB + Steam Controller: $1,428 USD I'm quoting this part because
"The lowest price in months"

"The lowest price in months"

MacStories Deals posted this last week (emphasis mine): Samsung's 990 PRO SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4