My app defaults in 2025 (a few days late)
Robb Knight: App Defaults 2026
It's been a couple of years since my first post in this series. In 2024 I did an "updates only" list but I think it's worth going for a full list again this time.
It's back! I did mine back in 2023 and 2024, and while I'm late, here's my 2025 list:
- ✉️ Mail service: Gmail
- 📬 Mail client(s): Mimestream on Mac and iPhone, Gmail on Android, and Mail on the iPad
- ✅ Tasks: Things 3
- 📰 RSS service: Inoreader
- 🗞️ RSS client: Reeder Classic
- ⌨️ Launcher: Raycast
- ☁️ Cloud storage: iCloud
- 🌅 Photo library: iCloud
- 🤳🏻 Photo editing: Adobe Lightroom
- 🌐 Web browser: Helium on Mac, Safari on iPhone and iPad
- 📆 Calendar: Notion Calendar
- 📖 Reading: matter
- 🌤️ Weather: Carrot Weather
- 🎙️ Podcasts: Overcast
- 🎶 Music: Apple Music
- 🛹 Clipboard manager: Raycast
- 🔐 Passwords: 1Password
- 💸 Budgeting: Google Sheets
- 💬 Transcriptions: Quick Subtitles
- 🐘 Mastodon: Ivory
- 🍿 Movie discovery/tracking: Letterboxd
- 💁🏻♂️ Social: Mastodon and Threads
- 🎮 First game I play each morning: Puzzmo
- 🖼️ Screenshots: CleanShot X
- 🎞️ Video editing: Final Cut Pro, ScreenFlow, and Screen Studio
- 📝 Notes: Obsidian
- 🧮 Code Editor: Zed
- 👨🏻💻 AI Code Assistant: Claude Code
- 👨🏻💻 Terminal: Ghostty
- 🔎 Search: Google
- ✈️ Flight tracking: Flighty
- 📦 Package tracking: Nothing at all…I open the tracking sites in the browser and just refresh
- ✨ AI chatbot: Gemini