My app defaults in 2025 (a few days late)

Robb Knight: App Defaults 2026

It's been a couple of years since my first post in this series. In 2024 I did an "updates only" list but I think it's worth going for a full list again this time.

It's back! I did mine back in 2023 and 2024, and while I'm late, here's my 2025 list:

If anyone can do it in 45 minutes, it’s not special

This post on Twitter is notable: This guy literally builds a full AI app from scratch in 45 mins First

Don't fall in love with the product, fall in love with the problem

Bryan Cantrill: Love your customers At Oxide, we believe that the best companies—the most enduring ones—love their customers,

That’s just how media discussions go

Reddit user jess77x made this comment about Pluribus: The discourse around this show is so weird. It's either
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital

Clean energy had a baller 2025

Kathryn Krawczyk from Canary Media: Clean energy is still winning. These 10 charts prove it. Solar’s monumental rise is

Let stories end

Amanda Hess for The New York Times in 2018: The End of Endings Didn’t endings used to mean something?