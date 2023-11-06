My default apps at the end of 2023
A blogging trend!? In 2023?! Hell yeah, I’m jumping on board!
I first saw this from Devon Dundee, but apparently it’s been a thing for a bit and Robb Knight is compiling a list of people doing this, so I figured I’d jump on the bandwagon.
- ✉️ Mail service: Gmail
- 📬 Mail client(s): Mimestream on Mac, Apple Mail everywhere else
- ✅ Tasks: Things 3
- 📰 RSS service: Inoreader
- 🗞️ RSS client: Reeder
- ⌨️ Launcher: Raycast
- ☁️ Cloud storage: iCloud
- 🌅 Photo library: iCloud
- 🤳🏻 Photo editing: Adobe Lightroom
- 🌐 Web browser: Arc on Mac, Safari on iPhone and iPad
- 📆 Calendar: Fantastical
- 📖 Reading: Readwise Reader
- 🌤️ Weather: Carrot Weather
- 🎙️ Podcasts: Overcast
- 🎶 Music: Apple Music
- 🛹 Clipboard manager: Pastebot
- 🔐 Passwords: 1Password
- 💸 Budgeting: Google Sheets
- 💬 Transcriptions: MacWhisper
- 🐘 Mastodon: Ivory
- 🍿 Movie discovery/tracking: Letterboxd
- 💁🏻♂️ Social: Mastodon and Threads
- 🎮 First game I play each morning: Knotwords
- 🖼️ Screenshots: CleanShot X
- 🎞️ Video editing: Final Cut Pro and ScreenFlow
- 📝 Notes: Obsidian
- 🧮 Code Editor: Visual Studio Code
- 👨🏻💻 Terminal: Warp
- 🔎 Search: Kagi
- ✈️ Flight tracking: Flighty
- 📦 Package tracking: Parcel