Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028
Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027
The Super refresh to Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs was expected at CES 2026 in January, but it didn’t make an appearance. The Information reports that in December, Nvidia managers decided not to release the new cards as scheduled, choosing to prioritize AI chips instead due to the limited supply of RAM currently available. On top of that, “Nvidia is also slashing production of its current line of gaming chips,” the RTX 50-series, which are already in high demand and consistently sold out at retailers.
Did I mention that tech pricing and availability was going to get tough this year?