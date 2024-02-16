The TV business ain’t what it used to be

Sarah Nassauer for The Wall Street Journal: Walmart in Talks to Buy TV Maker Vizio

The retail giant is in talks to buy smart television-manufacturer Vizio for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. The move would give Walmart more places where it can sell ads and pitch shoppers on goods.

The TV market has really gone through a hell of a business model shift in the last decade. It used to be TV makers were out there trying to turn a profit on selling you the TV. Then margins got so low that they ended up selling them basically at cost and then making money on selling ads at best and your data at worst. This article cites being able to get ads in front of more people as the main reason for Walmart to make this acquisition! 😑