Games could be gayer 🏳️‍🌈

Zachary Small writing for The New York Times, citing this study:

Less than 2 percent of console video games include L.G.B.T.Q. characters or story lines even though 17 percent of gamers are queer

To be clear, this isn’t 2% of console games having a queer main character or that 2% of console games have strong themes around LGBTQ characters, this is 2% that have any representation at all.

And yet this significant underrepresentation drives some people mad. “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

Here’s the good news from the study:

When asked if a game had the option for the player character to be gay, lesbian,or bisexual, 70% of non-LGBTQ gamers say that would make no difference in their decision to buy the game. The resistance toward LGBTQ content in games is waning, as each successive generation of gamers is more diverse and more open to seeing LGBTQ representation in their games.

You love to see it.