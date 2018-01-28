10 Years Since Emoji Came to iOS

The Making of Apple’s Emoji: How designing these tiny icons changed my life

This year will mark the tenth anniversary of Apple’s original emoji launch. They were first released in Japan on November of 2008, shortly after my internship at Apple concluded. I had no idea that within a few months of completing such project, it would revolutionize our culture’s way of communicating or how the emoji would physically appear everywhere.

This is a fun look back at the creation of emoji for iOS back in 2008. It’s also a little crazy to think of a time where we had the iPhone but did not have emoji.