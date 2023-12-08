A great year for games, a great year for players, and a tough year for the people making those games

Ash Parrish writing for The Verge: Geoff Keighley failed to recognize a terrible year for game developers - The Verge

At this point, you cannot talk about how amazing 2023 has been for the quality of games released this year without also mentioning how it’s been utterly disastrous for the people who made them. But that’s exactly what Geoff Keighley did during this year’s Game Awards.

It’s been an absolutely blockbuster year for video games, both in terms of number of quality games released and revenues at game companies, but based on the frequency of significant layoffs at game studios, you’d think the industry was on death’s door. I don’t know how much we need to drag Keighley over the coals for not bringing this up at an awards show, but it definitely would have been powerful if he had.