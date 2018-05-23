A Major Apple Watch Market

Mike Murphy writing for Quartz:

You might’ve noticed that the person who took your order at the bar, brought you the shoes you wanted to try on, or perhaps even patted you down at the airport security line, is sporting an Apple Watch, which starts at $329 for the newest Series 3 watch. And there’s a pretty simple explanation: Many service-industry jobs where employees have to be on their feet all day don’t allow workers to check their phones while they’re on the clock. But that rule doesn’t necessarily apply to a piece of unobtrusive jewelry that happens to let you text your friends and check the weather.

I’m lucky enough to have a job today where I can have my phone on me at all times and use it as I see fit. And while Target was loosening their policy on cell phones when I left in 2015, the couple months I worked there after I got the first Apple Watch were amazing.

I was constantly walking around, and while my phone was in my pocket, it was on silent and I rarely felt vibrations that notifications had come in. Sending a quick message to my wife was a process that took a few seconds, but was too long in some cases. The Apple Watch enabled me to stay connected to the things I cared about when I was working in a way that made my life objectively better.

If you have never had a job like this since smartphones because a thing then you likely don’t realize just how amazing this addition to one’s life can be. It was amazing for me and I’m happy to see it being recognized out there in the larger press.