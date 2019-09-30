A Massive Step Forward at a Perfect Time
iPhone Eleven Pro – Initial Charge
It’s a bit of a cliché, but this truly is the best iPhone I’ve ever owned. There are attributes of devices from the past that I have a fondness for, but to be honest, I wouldn’t trade the 11 Pro’s camera system for any of them. It’s such a massive step forward for me and at the exact perfect time in my life.
Michael is a good friend and is upgrading from the iPhone 8, which gives him a slightly different perspective than most iPhone reviews this year. Personal, concise, and well written review.