A totally reasonable content warning feature request

Mastodon has a content warning feature that I think is pretty useful. Basically, when someone marks a post as having a content warning, it hides that post and shows some preview text the poster provided. An example would be "US politics" that expanded would show something about the nightmare in the US right now. Or maybe you want to post something about the latest episode of a TV show, but not everyone's watched it, so you write "The Last of US s2e2 spoilers" and then write what you thought about some moment in the show.

They're cool, but there's one type of post that I don't think these cover, and that's why today I'm proposing a new feature for Mastodon called "Back on Their Bullshit".

So you know how you follow some people (could be me!) who you like for the most part, but sometimes they post about something you just don't care about or that they just won't let go? Back on Their Bullshit is here to help! Just turn this on for that user and magically, a content warning will be applied to that person's posts for you and only you. That's right, they don't need to know that they're back on their own bullshit, Back on Their Bullshit knows what you mean and takes care of it for you.

You might be wondering, "Matt, how do I tell the feature what sort of bullshit I want flagged?" Well, the magic part of proposing a magic feature like this is that the answer is simple: you don't, obviously Back on Their Bullshit knows what you mean, gives you a little nod when you turn it on, and quietly tells you, "I got you, buddy," when you turn it on. While we're at it, maybe this feature could turn itself on automatically when it sees you draft like 3 versions of a reply to a post only to close the compose view and move on...that my friends is a classic "back on their bullshit" experience, and Back on Their Bullshit is here to help.

Anyway, that's my very reasonable feature request that I'm sure will get implemented by all the big social media companies right away because of how delightful it is.