Actually “more Birchtree”?

When I launched the More Birchtree subscription back in January of this year, I made the commitment that it would mean access to more posts, not just an excuse to put existing stuff behind a paywall. With 86% of the year behind us, I wanted to check in on how I’m doing towards that goal.

In all of 2023, I posted 625 times to this site, however that’s a bit misleading since 310 of those posts were from my 365 Albums project, which was simply an album I liked, not a proper “post” to the site. Removing those, were find 315 blogs posts in 2023. By comparison, with 86% of the new year complete, I’ve posted 345 blog posts in 2024 (including this one), with 45 of those posts being subscriber-exclusive, and 300 of them being public. If my math skills are properly functioning, that means I’ve posted about 10% more free posts this year than I did last year.

So is “More Birchtree” actually more? It looks like it! If you don’t pay a penny for this site, you’ve been getting 10% more work than last year, and if you do, it’s 27% more. 🎉

If you’re interested in supporting my work and getting about one extra post per week, you can sign up easily here! Thank you to everyone who subscribes already, it means a ton to me. ❤️