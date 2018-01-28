Advancing the iPad

What I Wish the iPad Would Gain from the Mac – MacStories

The iPad is already proving a formidable Mac-alternative for some users – what happens if it continues closing the gap by adopting the Mac strengths I’ve listed? If the iPad offered support for multiple instances of an app, was available in a more diverse array of hardware, allowed apps to get things done persistently in the background, was home to Xcode, Final Cut Pro, and Logic Pro equivalents, and became a proper shared device with multiple user accounts – why would people continue using the Mac?

This is a great collection of suggestions for the iPad. What I like about this list is it is very achievable. These are not pie-in-the-sky suggestions, they’re as realistic as anything we’ll see from Apple at WWDC this fall. I look forward to seeing how many of these turn into reality this summer.