Alto’s Task Manager

From 2012: Sarah Perez: Checkmark Brings Better Geofenced Reminders to iPhone, Mac Version in the Works

Checkmark is yet another one of those buzzy iPhone apps which people were talking about, blogging about and raving about, even before it officially launched. And today, it launched.

I used Checkmark back when it was new, and I remember really liked it. But I’m not linking to this because I used the app for a year or so, I’m linking to it because people may be surprised by who made this.

The app was produced by the folks over at Snowman, a new development company co-founded by Ryan Cash and Jordan Rosenberg in February 2012.

Snowman is better known today for Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey. Did you know they got started with a pretty 99¢ task manager?