Apple adds a new way for merchants to do business

Apple on their developer site today: Set Up Win-Back Offers

If your app offers auto-renewable subscriptions, you have the option to set up win-back offers to encourage lapsed subscribers to re-subscribe on the App Store. You can configure offers in App Store Connect to be displayed to eligible customers on your product page and in your app. They may also appear in editorially curated selections and personalized recommendations across the App Store.

Is this the most exciting update ever? Nah, but given most developers can only do business in ways Apple supports and approves of, it’s always good for them to add more options.