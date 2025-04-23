Chrome might be for sale. OpenAI says they'd buy it.
Ryan Whitwam: ChatGPT Head Tells Court OpenAI Is Interested in Buying Chrome
According to Turley, OpenAI would throw its proverbial hat in the ring if Google had to sell. When asked if OpenAI would want Chrome, he was unequivocal. "Yes, we would, as would many other parties," Turley said.
And:
If OpenAI were running the show, you can bet ChatGPT would be integrated throughout the experience—Turley said as much, predicting an "AI-first" experience.
I don't have any fancy prose set to respond to this article, so I'll just say a few things.
- I don't think Google should have to sell off Chrome, and I don't think there is a better steward for it than Google. This will not make everyone happy, but I really think Google has done a mostly great job maintaining the best browser for the most people all this time. There's a reason it's the most popular browser on Windows and macOS despite not being the default on either platform.
- I wrote about why I thought OpenAI's next product was going to be a browser three months ago. So I'm not super surprised by the idea that they would be interested.
- The Browser Company abandoned their popular browser (Arc) to pivot to exactly what OpenAI is describing. OpenAI will absolutely eat their lunch. If they release a browser, doubly so if they take over Chrome.