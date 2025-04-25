You don't have to be famous to be great at your job

Christopher Butler: You Can Be a Great Designer and Be Completely Unknown

Especially today, when we live in an attention economy that equates visibility with value. Social media follower counts, speaking engagements, press mentions, and industry awards have become the measuring sticks of design success. This creates a distorted picture of what greatness in design actually means. The truth is far simpler and more liberating: you can be a great designer and be completely unknown.

Love this! There's pressure to be known and to give talks or whatever, but it's good to remember that these are not required skills and you can be great at your job (designer or otherwise) without being well known.