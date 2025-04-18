Stunts are getting their Oscar in 2028

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences: Academy Establishes Stunt Design Award for 100th Oscars

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award® for Achievement in Stunt Design, beginning with the 100th Academy Awards® for films released in 2027.

Good! Stunt performers are a critical part of filmmaking, especially in a culture where audiences want to see more "real" things on screen. Their work has been underappreciated in the past, and I am excited to see this in a few years.