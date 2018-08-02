Apple Ends their App Store Affiliate Program (podcast #114)

Apple sent out an email last night that was crushing to a lot of people in the Apple community. They are ending their affiliate program for the App Store. This was a reliable, important revenue source for many creators out there, and this program’s demise means that a lot of these people are going to have to reassess how they make a living.

Of course one should diversify their income as much as possible, but this is a big hit to people who do this as a passion, and it’s even harder on those who put food on the table with this revenue.

The world will go on and people will figure out ways to make money, but this is a tough day.