Apple gets a genuine AAA game to release day-and-date with PC and consoles

I’ve been critical of Apple’s ability to make the Mac a viable gaming platform, but credit where it’s due, getting the new Assassin’s Creed game releasing on the same day on PC, consoles, and Mac is a big win, and basically unheard of for the past couple decades. Some times we would get a cool game 1-3 years later, but on the same day as everyone else??? Be still my beating heart!

Hoping it does well and more studios follow suit. Prove my skepticism wrong, I’d genuinely love it!