Apple hits a major milestone in greenhouse emissions

Apple Newsroom: Apple Surpasses 60 Percent Reduction in Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Apple today announced that the company has surpassed a 60 percent reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels, as part of its Apple 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire footprint in the next five years.

I certainly not one to praise Apple for everything they do, but they are doing good work here. A 60% reduction in emissions is meaningful, especially at Apple's scale.

It's also worth recognizing that while Apple intends to buy carbon credits to achieve their 100% reduction goal, which in my opinion is a dubious system on the whole, they do call out that these will be to close the gap, and will still mean a 75% reduction by 2030, which let's be clear, is still a massive win.

Apple’s 2030 strategy prioritizes cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent compared with its 2015 baseline year, before applying high-quality carbon credits to balance the remaining emissions.