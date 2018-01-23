Apple HomePod to Go On Sale February 9, Pre-Orders Begin This Friday

The Verge:

Apple has announced it will release the HomePod on February 9th and that pre-orders for the device will start this Friday, on January 26th.

Here we go folks, Apple’s smart speaker is coming. This is the first new Apple product I can remember that is launching without any real stage demos for how it actually works. We’ve never even seen someone talk to the thing yet! The last time Apple talked about it (WWDC 2017) they talked about the product as an early preview and that the whole story was not told for it yet.

I hope this is good, but I feel very in the dark.