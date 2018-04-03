Apple’s New AI Guru

Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief – The New York Times

Apple has hired Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, a major coup in its bid to catch up to the artificial intelligence technology of its rivals.

Giannandrea will be in charge of “machine learning and A.I. strategy” at Apple and will report directly to Tim Cook. For my money is the best possible hire the company could make right now.

Don’t expect any changes by WWDC this summer, but this speaks well to Apple’s intentions in this space.