Apple’s new Clips app can do more than you think

A lot of the talk I’ve seen online about Clips, the new video app Apple released last week, has been far more surface-level than I’m used to from Apple fans. People seem to think this is an app for taking quick single clips, adding a filter or sticker and posting that to the social app of your choice. That is indeed one way to use Clips, but that’s certainly not all it can do.

To test out what Clips can do, I first took some video during a run over the weekend, and documented that relatively mundane activity in a quick minute-long video, complete with music and many shots.

Then Sunday through Tuesday I recorded more clips (45, actually) and cut them together into this 5 minute vlog-style video.

I’m quite happy with how each video turned out, and was impressed with how much fun it was to cut everything together. I am well versed with professional video editing software, but I found this simplified interface to be quite liberating. I can’t do everything that I can do in Final Cut Pro X, but the limitations of the app make it incredibly fast and fun.

If you want to get more into the nitty gritty details of how to use Clips, 9to5Mac and iJustine have great feature walkthroughs.