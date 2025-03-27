Balatro continues to bring a smile

Jay Peters for The Verge: Why Balatro’s Developer Stays Anonymous

It’s an arrangement that the Playstack team figured out with LocalThunk ahead of other ceremonies like The Game Awards, where Balatro won three awards and was nominated for Game of the Year. LocalThunk didn’t want to be public, but he also didn’t want to be disrespectful to fans and the industry, so now the Playstack team accepts his awards on his behalf.

I love everything about Balatro, and it all starts from the very private, but seemingly very decent creator himself.