BirchTree State of the Union 2018

As we roll into 2018, I figured this was a good time to share some very basic stats about BirchTree and how things are going. The long story short is that there is nothing crazy happening, and things are heading in the right direction.

Total visits to the site were up 16% over 2016 (crossing over 500k for the first time)

The BirchTree Podcast is still a niche project by comparison, but it’s doing better than any variant of a podcast that I’ve ever done (and will continue through 2018)

Apple News traffic dropped 22% over 2016

Sister-site Quick BIN Lookup was a sleeper hit, hitting almost 100k views over the course of the year (up 23x over last year)

Today’s Forecast has lots of room to grow in 2018, and I hope to spend some serious time on it in Q1 2018 to make it appeal to more people

My iMessage sticker pack Simple Refrigerator Magnets has been downloaded more than Today’s Forecast. The power of free, I suppose.