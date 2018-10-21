Custom Fiery Feeds Halloween Theme

Fiery Feeds is my favorite RSS reader for iOS. One of its more unique features is its ability to install custom themes, and with Halloween right around the corner, I went looking for a Halloween theme. After coming up empty handed (“Fiery Orange” in the theme directory was close, but I didn’t love the colors chosen there, so I made my own. This is definitely a dark theme and I think it looks great on the iPhone XS.

You can download the theme at the GitHub page right now. If you want any variations, let me know and I’ll see what I can do. If anything is completely broken, I’d love to know that too and I’ll fix it.

Enjoy!