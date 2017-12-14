Experiment Time! Living on iOS Alone

The acquisition of a 10.5” iPad Pro yesterday has me thinking about the iPad in a more serious way again. This thing is fast, beautiful, and exceedingly portable. It’s the perfect computer for me.

With that in mind, I’m going to try to keep my MacBook Pro closed for as long as I can possibly manage. This is a played out tech writer topic, so I’m not going to do a journal or anything on BirchTree while I do it, and I’m not going to write some massive recap when I crack. And frankly, hopefully you won’t even notice anything has changed. I’m doing this for me and I just want to see how it goes.

I’m actually already 36 hours into the experiment because I haven’t used my Mac since yesterday morning. The Android review conclusion was written and edited on the iPad, as were the 6 wallpapers that were just posted a few minutes ago. I transitioned with no notice since I had like 2 hours notice that this was happening, so I have not prepared my digital life for any sort of major change. Hopefully services like iCloud and Adobe Creative Cloud are ready for me.