FIFA 18 Sold Better on Switch than PS4 in Japan

FIFA 18 Switch Has Officially Outsold The PS4 Version In Japan

FIFA 18 sales on Nintendo Switch have officially overtaken FIFA 18 sales on PS4. According to Dengeki Online, as of January 7, 2018, the PS4 version has sold 77,892 copies since launch, while the Switch version sold 89,329 copies.

This oh course comes with a grain of salt, as Nintendo usually does better in Japan than the rest of the world, as well as the fact Japan is a smaller market on the world stage, but it’s still exciting. Nintendo owners famously have not bought sports games in any real volume for decades, so this is at least encouraging. I’d love to see the numbers for FIFA in North America.