Gemini? Gemini. Gemini!

2 short months ago Google announced Gemini (apparently Gemini 1.0). It came in 3 variants:

Gemini Nano, which runs locally on devices as small as your phone Gemini Pro, which runs on a server and was the back end for Bard Gemini Ultra, which didn’t run anywhere public back then

Just last week Google announced they were changing the name of Bard to Gemini. They were also allowing you to use Gemini Ultra in Gemini by using Gemini Advanced. Got it?

Cut to one week later and Google has announced Gemini 1.5. Presumably this will come in the Nano, Pro, and Ultra variants, and Gemini 1.5 Pro will be in Gemini while Gemini 1.5 Ultra will be in Gemini Advanced. The blog post only ever references Gemini 1.5 Pro and compares it to Gemini 1.0 Ultra in performance, so we’ll just have to assume that’s the case.

Anyway, I hope that’s crystal clear and you understand how Google is good at naming and rollouts.