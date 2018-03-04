How Much Would You Pay for Apple’s AirPower Charging Mat?

Apple’s AirPower said to be released next month, pricing info still unclear | 9to5Mac

A Polish retailer listing back in November suggested that the wireless charging mat could be priced at $199.

I’ve been thinking about this since September, and I have been trying to pin down a price that could entice me. I think my price is $69. Anything more than that and I just don’t personally see the appeal. And the only reason I’d go that high is that I don’t have an ideal charging situation at my desk right now.

If this thing is $199 I’ll just laugh.