I hope this isn’t the “controversy” with this year’s iPhones

Yesterday:

Another rumor today suggests that Apple's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition.

Followed by this report today:

Apple may offer a USB-C data transfer accessory cable for iPhone 15 Pro models that is capable of Thunderbolt or USB4 speeds of up to 40Gbps.

If these reports are accurate, this seems to make total sense to me. The vast majority of people who buy an iPhone 15 Pro will never use a wired connection to move data on or off their phone, so including a nice, braided cable that charges their phone well and hopefully lasts longer than their current style of cable…well that’s perfect.

The few who do want to shoot ProRes video or move whatever other massive files they need around will pay a bit for a better cable. Alternatively, I presume it will be possible to use your existing cables to get the better transfer speeds, so if you already have a cable capable of high speed transfers, that should hopefully work as well.

Programming note, it hadn’t dawned on me until this moment that we’re likely just 3 weeks away from the new iPhone announcement. Time flies.