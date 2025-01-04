I'm just gonna be your YouTube algorithm now Posted by Matt Birchler 4 Jan 2025 — 1 min read It turns out I like sharing the cool YouTube videos I see when there aren't any schedules or rules about how often I share them, so here's another collection I enjoyed recently.An oldie but a goodie, I really loved what Scotty was doing back in 2017 when he built his own iPhone and then followed it up by adding a headphone jack to the iPhone 7.As someone who maintains a healthy skepticism about the greatness of Atmos music, this video from a music professional was really interesting.If you're looking for great movies to watch, The Filmcast is my go-to podcast for picking the best stuff from last year. Love these guys!If you want to cry tears of joy, then buddy have I got the right video for you.I find the economics of businesses fascinating because I think they can help you understand why they do things the way they do, and this video dives into how restaurants work and why desserts are trickier than you might expect.Simone Giertz is so cool and this look into her home is a delight. This isn't how I would design my own home, but I totally love this anyway.