iOS makes travel so much nicer
Back just a few years ago I would take my laptop with me whenever I was away from home for an overnight trip. It didn’t matter if we were going somewhere in the evening and coming back the next afternoon; if I was sleeping somewhere else, I needed my laptop.
I’m currently in a hotel room getting ready for a wedding this afternoon and I’m writing on an iPad that’s tethered to my iPhone. When I was packing I never even considered the MacBook.
It’s not that I don’t like my Mac, I love it! But if I’m not going to be doing one of the following things:
- Editing video (Final Cut Pro)
- Editing audio (Logic)
- Writing code (Xcode, Visual Studio Code)
- Doing complex image editing (Lightroom, Photoshop)
- Creating design layouts (Sketch)
Is is really cool because almost anything not on that list is just something I can and prefer to do on iOS. I’m not the first person to suggest this, and it’s not the first time I’ve said it myself, but I feel it bears repeating.
And it’s than a matter of being able to do the same things on iOS, it also make packing a lot iPhone does most of the work, and it’s in my pocket basically all the time. I just make sure u have a Lightning cable with me and I’m good to go. As for the iPad, it’s 10+ hour battery life means I don’t need to bring anything at all for it. My sub-1 pound iPad is a lot easier to pack than a 3 pound notebook plus charging cable with a power brick1.
So does the iPad and iPhone do as much as the Mac? Nope, but my god is it convenient to manage these devices on the road than a Mac/PC.
- On the off chance I drain my iPad’s battery, then all I have to do is use the same cable I brought for my iPhone. ↩