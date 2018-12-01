iPad Pro 2018 and 2017 Performance Comparison

Apparently this new iPad Pro really makes me feel productive, because I was able to post yet another tech video to YouTube! This one shows off the performance gains from the 2017 to the 2018 iPad Pros.

Motionmark browser benchmark

Geekbench

10 minute Ferrite project export

30 second 4K LumaFusion project export

Asphalt 9 game demo

The short of it is that the new iPad Pros are certainly faster than the older models, but you probably want to buy the new ones for the form factor, screens, or accessories, and not just the performance gains. The 2017 iPad Pro was fast last year, and it’s still stupid fast today.