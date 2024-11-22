It’s a horse! It’s a browser! It’s both?!

The one and only Niléane on MacStories: Horse Browser Tries Its Hooves at a New Take on Tabs

As you may have noticed in my screen recordings, when you start fresh with a new trail, the browser’s window is occupied by a large, 3D-animated horse that follows your mouse cursor.

I bought this browser because weird browsers are kinda my thing, but honestly it hasn’t clicked with me at all. I maybe should have seen this coming when I saw these reasons given for why other browsers suck on the delightful horse.browser:

Mentions Chrome only loads websites, is chaos, and that tabs and bookmarks suck

I actually disagree with all of those complaints, so I guess it’s no surprise that this didn’t click for me. It’s worth a look, if only for the wildly quirky vibes, though. Just maybe not a purchase for most folks.