Let's move on from post-credits scenes

Director James Mangold: talking about whether he'd want to put a post-credit scenes in one of this movies back in 2018

The idea of making a movie that would fucking embarrass me, that's part of the anesthetizing of this country or the world. That's further confirming what they already know and tying in with other fucking products and selling them the next movie while you're making this movie, and kind of all that shit that I find really fucking embarrassing. Like, that audiences are actually asking for scenes in end credits when those scenes were first developed for movies that suck, so they put something extra at the end to pick up the scores when the movie couldn't end right on its own fucking feet.

Oh my goodness, preach! I hate hate hate post-credits scenes in almost every single case. Here's Patrick Willems doing a cool 40 minutes breaking them down better than I ever could.