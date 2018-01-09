Lifesum health tracking app adds new AI image recognition feature for food logging | 9to5Mac:

Lifesum, a popular calorie counter and nutrition tracking app on iOS, is rolling out a new image recognition feature that allows users to snap a picture of their food to log ingredients and nutrition information

I’ve used this feature while it was in beta and it was truly the least useful food tracking feature I’ve ever used. It does not do a good job of guessing what something is, and mostly labels everything as pizza in my experience. Essentially what this did was make me take a picture, wait for it to guess wrong, and then back out to where I simply typed a few letters and had it give me the right food.

Maybe things have gotten much better in the last few weeks, but I would not get your hopes up. I love the idea of this, as anything that removes friction from documenting my food intake is welcome, but this so far has only added work for me.