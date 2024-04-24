Logitech (accidentally?) commits a cardinal sin of Mac software

Stephen Hackett first reported this yesterday and it was so wild I almost didn't believe it at first.

Now I don't have any particular beef with this feature in the first place. One of the things I like about Raycast AI is having a chatbot right where I'm already working; bringing up a similar UI with a mouse button doesn't seem bad to me, assuming you want it.

But adding a folder to the user's home directory is wild and not something I think I can recall an app ever doing in my (gulp) nearly 30 years using a Mac 🥴

Based on the name of the folder and its location, I'm going to bet this is a bug that amounts to some debug process that slipped through QA and got into the production build. That's not excusing it, but I do suspect someone at Logitech saw this story and went, "shit, we screwed up" rather than, "damn, they found our secret folder we totally wanted to be there."