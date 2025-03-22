Meta has squandered Threads

Jon Passantino writing for Status: Hanging by a Thread

Now Threads feels rather lifeless. While users still post there, for many has become something of a second-tier platform—a place that they dump content out of habit, not because they’re having real conversations or finding meaningful engagement.

Anecdotal, of course, but nothing feels like shouting into the void quite like posting on Threads for me. I believe Meta that there are hundreds of millions of people signing on every month, but they seem to be be doing absolutely nothing there. More interesting stuff is on Bluesky and Mastodon, and better conversation happens on those platforms as well. And given that most people who see my posts on Threads don’t follow me, the few replies I do get are from those who don’t know me and assume the worst about me.

I continue to feel like my Mastodon plus Bluesky combo works best for me now.