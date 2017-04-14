Custom Slack themes for every single MLB team

This may have been a silly idea, but I made a complete set of Slack themes for all 30 MLB teams. Hopefully you find one that makes you happy not matter who your favorite team is!

If you need to know how to apply these themes, follow this link to Slack’s guide, and copy the colors below your team’s preview image.

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

#0b4185,#de3142,#e00018,#ffffff,#b31727,#ffffff,#fc031c,#de3142

Cincinnati Reds

#c60024,#000000,#ffffff,#000000,#ffffff,#ffffff,#ffffff,#000000

Milwaukee Brewers

#01194a,#a38443,#a38443,#000000,#a38443,#ffffff,#f0bb48,#a38443

Pittsburgh Pirates

#fcb600,#e22231,#cc2d3a,#ffffff,#cc2d3a,#000000,#e22231,#e22231

St. Louis Cardinals

#ba0025,#0C3A8A,#EBDC15,#1f2d45,#F0E002,#ffffff,#063fa1,#EBDC15

National League East

Atlanta Braves

#0a3973,#bc0032,#bc0032,#ffffff,#b50736,#ffffff,#ffffff,#b50736

Miami Marlins

#e75015,#1f63b2,#1f63b2,#ffffff,#1f63b2,#ffffff,#fae500,#1f63b2

New York Mets

#0c4996,#f9be00,#f9be00,#ffffff,#f9be00,#ffffff,#f9be00,#f9be00

Philadelphia Phillies

#c00027,#0a408b,#0a408b,#ffffff,#0a408b,#ffffff,#0a408b,#0a408b

Washington Nationals

#001a51,#c00027,#c00027,#ffffff,#c00027,#ffffff,#e80c0c,#c00027

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks

#bd0031,#000000,#e9d7b5,#000000,#0e1f42,#ffffff,#0e1f42,#0e1f42

Colorado Rockies

#1a1718,#2a2966,#ffffff,#000000,#dddddd,#ffffff,#7876f5,#5552f2

Los Angeles Dodgers

#093673,#b9c3cc,#b9c3cc,#0d392c,#b9c3cc,#ffffff,#ffffff,#b9c3cc

San Diego Padres

#060e30,#f74000,#f74000,#ffffff,#f74000,#ffffff,#f74000,#f74000

San Francisco Giants

#000000,#f44013,#f44013,#ffffff,#f44013,#ffffff,#f44013,#f44013

American League East

Baltimore Orioles

#e74b1c,#14563c,#14563c,#ffffff,#e8c92e,#ffffff,#fdec96,#14563c

Boston Red Sox

#152842,#b60027,#b60027,#ffffff,#b60027,#ffffff,#e30e0e,#b60027

New York Yankees

#0d1f41,#e1092d,#ffffff,#000000,#e1092d,#ffffff,#e1092d,#e1092d

Tampa Bay Rays

#1a1718,#2280b5,#2280b5,#000000,#2280b5,#ffffff,#5aa56b,#ddab30

Toronto Blue Jays

#16224b,#12397c,#d90e16,#ffffff,#d90e16,#ffffff,#d90e16,#d90e16

American League Central

Chicago White Sox

#000000,#b8b8b8,#999999,#1f2d45,#ffffff,#ffffff,#f8f8fa,#dedede

Cleveland Indians

#0d1f41,#df003b,#df003b,#ffffff,#df003b,#ffffff,#df003b,#df003b

Detroit Tigers

#0d1f41,#de552f,#de552f,#ffffff,#d94e27,#ffffff,#f53f0c,#de552f

Kansas City Royals

#123470,#000000,#ba2f58,#ffffff,#000000,#ffffff,#ff0000,#ba2f58

Minnesota Twins

#0d1f41,#c20033,#c20033,#ffffff,#c20033,#ffffff,#c20033,#c20033

American League West

Houston Astros

#193e7c,#e67d1b,#e67d1b,#0d392c,#e67d1b,#ffffff,#e67d1b,#e67d1b

Los Angeles Angels

#bd0031,#0e1f42,#0e1f42,#ffffff,#0e1f42,#f2f8ff,#0e1f42,#0e1f42

Oakland Athletics

#0d392c,#faab18,#faab18,#0d392c,#faab18,#ffffff,#faab18,#faab18

Seattle Mariners

#0d1f41,#216b66,#216b66,#000000,#000000,#ffffff,#24e3d6,#216b66

Texas Rangers

#022467,#12397c,#ad0017,#ffffff,#ad0017,#ffffff,#d90e16,#ad0017