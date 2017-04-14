Custom Slack themes for every single MLB team
This may have been a silly idea, but I made a complete set of Slack themes for all 30 MLB teams. Hopefully you find one that makes you happy not matter who your favorite team is!
If you need to know how to apply these themes, follow this link to Slack’s guide, and copy the colors below your team’s preview image.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs
#0b4185,#de3142,#e00018,#ffffff,#b31727,#ffffff,#fc031c,#de3142
Cincinnati Reds
#c60024,#000000,#ffffff,#000000,#ffffff,#ffffff,#ffffff,#000000
Milwaukee Brewers
#01194a,#a38443,#a38443,#000000,#a38443,#ffffff,#f0bb48,#a38443
Pittsburgh Pirates
#fcb600,#e22231,#cc2d3a,#ffffff,#cc2d3a,#000000,#e22231,#e22231
St. Louis Cardinals
#ba0025,#0C3A8A,#EBDC15,#1f2d45,#F0E002,#ffffff,#063fa1,#EBDC15
National League East
Atlanta Braves
#0a3973,#bc0032,#bc0032,#ffffff,#b50736,#ffffff,#ffffff,#b50736
Miami Marlins
#e75015,#1f63b2,#1f63b2,#ffffff,#1f63b2,#ffffff,#fae500,#1f63b2
New York Mets
#0c4996,#f9be00,#f9be00,#ffffff,#f9be00,#ffffff,#f9be00,#f9be00
Philadelphia Phillies
#c00027,#0a408b,#0a408b,#ffffff,#0a408b,#ffffff,#0a408b,#0a408b
Washington Nationals
#001a51,#c00027,#c00027,#ffffff,#c00027,#ffffff,#e80c0c,#c00027
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks
#bd0031,#000000,#e9d7b5,#000000,#0e1f42,#ffffff,#0e1f42,#0e1f42
Colorado Rockies
#1a1718,#2a2966,#ffffff,#000000,#dddddd,#ffffff,#7876f5,#5552f2
Los Angeles Dodgers
#093673,#b9c3cc,#b9c3cc,#0d392c,#b9c3cc,#ffffff,#ffffff,#b9c3cc
San Diego Padres
#060e30,#f74000,#f74000,#ffffff,#f74000,#ffffff,#f74000,#f74000
San Francisco Giants
#000000,#f44013,#f44013,#ffffff,#f44013,#ffffff,#f44013,#f44013
American League East
Baltimore Orioles
#e74b1c,#14563c,#14563c,#ffffff,#e8c92e,#ffffff,#fdec96,#14563c
Boston Red Sox
#152842,#b60027,#b60027,#ffffff,#b60027,#ffffff,#e30e0e,#b60027
New York Yankees
#0d1f41,#e1092d,#ffffff,#000000,#e1092d,#ffffff,#e1092d,#e1092d
Tampa Bay Rays
#1a1718,#2280b5,#2280b5,#000000,#2280b5,#ffffff,#5aa56b,#ddab30
Toronto Blue Jays
#16224b,#12397c,#d90e16,#ffffff,#d90e16,#ffffff,#d90e16,#d90e16
American League Central
Chicago White Sox
#000000,#b8b8b8,#999999,#1f2d45,#ffffff,#ffffff,#f8f8fa,#dedede
Cleveland Indians
#0d1f41,#df003b,#df003b,#ffffff,#df003b,#ffffff,#df003b,#df003b
Detroit Tigers
#0d1f41,#de552f,#de552f,#ffffff,#d94e27,#ffffff,#f53f0c,#de552f
Kansas City Royals
#123470,#000000,#ba2f58,#ffffff,#000000,#ffffff,#ff0000,#ba2f58
Minnesota Twins
#0d1f41,#c20033,#c20033,#ffffff,#c20033,#ffffff,#c20033,#c20033
American League West
Houston Astros
#193e7c,#e67d1b,#e67d1b,#0d392c,#e67d1b,#ffffff,#e67d1b,#e67d1b
Los Angeles Angels
#bd0031,#0e1f42,#0e1f42,#ffffff,#0e1f42,#f2f8ff,#0e1f42,#0e1f42
Oakland Athletics
#0d392c,#faab18,#faab18,#0d392c,#faab18,#ffffff,#faab18,#faab18
Seattle Mariners
#0d1f41,#216b66,#216b66,#000000,#000000,#ffffff,#24e3d6,#216b66
Texas Rangers
#022467,#12397c,#ad0017,#ffffff,#ad0017,#ffffff,#d90e16,#ad0017