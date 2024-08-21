Netflix is more serious about games than you might expect

Yesterday, Netflix announced that Monument Valley 3, the next game in a what has been an iconic game series on iOS. The game is coming December 10 and will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers and available on iOS and Android. Monument Valley 1 and 2 will also be coming to Netflix Games in September and October, respectively.

It’s a good get for Netflix, and a reminder that they have been developing a pretty impressive library of games over the last year or two. Out of curiosity, I checked out the full list of game they currently have available to subscribers, and it’s pretty good! It’s similar to Apple Arcade, but what stands out to me is that it has more of the sorts of games that appeal to me. Below are some standouts, some of which are on Apple Arcade as well, and some that were game-of-the-year contenders in the larger gaming space outside of iOS.

Death’s Door

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Hades

Sonic Mania

Dead Cells

Kentucky Route Zero

OXENFREE

Braid Anniversary Edition

Immortality

Football Manager 2024

Into the Breach

Not bad at all, and worth a look if you are a Netflix subscriber.