New weekend, new video recommendations Posted by Matt Birchler 15 Feb 2025 — 1 min read My fellow F1 fans should watch this to make sure they know the main rule changes coming in this season. I totally missed that the fastest lap point was going away.Unsecured and still-using0the-default-password cameras are quite the thing…always always always change your passwords, people!This is a good video breaking down how frustratingly behind and broken Firefox is in terms of web standards.A bizarre comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd? Yes, please!Climate Town is a must-subscribe channel, and this video is a good example why. 31 minutes of explaining how bad science makes its way into TV shows.Switch and Click is moving on from keyboards to watches. Honestly, as someone who got into the keyboard review game for a bit, I totally get it…it really becomes monotonous quickly.