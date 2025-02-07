noclip is my favorite website find of 2025 so far
noclip is quite the find, and I've lost more time than I'd like to admit in it this week. Basically, it has a bunch of 3D models from mostly PS2-Wii era games that you can explore in your browser. It's awesome and anyone with an ounce of nostalgia for games like The Wind Waker, Metroid Prime, or Final Fantasy X will enjoy the hell out of this.
Update: my buddy Darryl Baxter just sent me this site which does something similar with Wipeout tracks. The web is weird and wonderful sometimes ❤️