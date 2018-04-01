On a Round Apple Watch

I am on the record saying I think a round Apple Watch is both not needed and not a great idea unless Apple makes substantial changes to the entire watchOS interface. But there are some people who think this is the most important change Apple could possibly make and it would help sales dramatically.

In light of this, I asked my wife and several friends and family members (outside of my wife, none of them own an Apple Watch) on their thoughts on Apple releasing a round model.

My wife’s response: I would have not interest in trading in my current one for a round model. How the hell would I read texts and do everything else on it? I’d take a better one, but I hope they keep the square version around.

Collecting everyone else’s response basically amounted to:

The shape has nothing to do with why I don’t own one. Round only made sense for analog watches, not digital. The Apple Watch should embrace what it is. The Apple Watch shape is becoming iconic. It’s an asset, not a hindrance.

This is a sample size of 4, but these are all relatively normal people who don’t read tech sites but still like technology. I don’t meant to imply they are representative of the world at large, but I thought it was an interesting couple of data points.