One Really Good Reason to Get an iPhone 8 Over the X

In choosing the iPhone 8, what I’d miss most of the X are probably the OLED display and Face ID, but those aren’t must-have features for me, either; certainly not worth spending €350 more to have them (I think those €350 would be better spent on an Apple Watch, for example.

This is a really good point. The iPhone X is undoubtedly cool and a part of me is jealous of people who have one. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are amazing phones in their own right and the value gained by getting an Apple Watch to go with your phone would provide more value to many people than getting a smaller bezel or better screen.

In the US, the iPhone 8 costs $699 and the Apple Watch starts at $329, so you could get them both for $1,028 (presently, the iPhone X starts at $999).