OpenAI’s chaotic weekend

Benj Edwards: OpenAI Employees Revolt After Board Names New CEO; Altman May Head to Microsoft

Monday morning, 650 of 770 OpenAI employees sent a letter to the OpenAI board demanding that all current board members resign and Altman and Brockman be reinstated, or they will likely leave to join Altman and Brockman at Microsoft.

As of writing, the number is over 700 employees signed onto the letter, which is effectively everybody at the company. This isn’t some generic tech company like Basecamp that can anger most of their staff, see them go, and hire more people with similar skills. OpenAI is a very specialized company who has people who are building things that literally have never been seen before. If most of these employees follow through and go to Microsoft, the company might be toast. As someone who is getting great value from the tools this company is making, I’m obviously not thrilled about this. Obviously LLMs aren’t going anywhere, but changing tools is always disruptive, especially when it’s in a space that is so fresh and evolving so quickly.

And as an aside, I’ve seen quite a few of the “LLMs are the devil” people snarking that this is why we can’t trust companies like OpenAI to work on this tech. This is relatively funny to me as the board seems to have removed Altman specifically because they wanted to slow down, be more careful, and be less profit-oriented. That seems like it should be just what that group wants. 🤷🏻‍♂️