Passkeys get a bit closer to becoming portable

Lori Glavin: FIDO Alliance Publishes New Specifications to Promote User Choice and Enhanced UX for Passkeys

The FIDO Alliance has published a working draft of a new set of specifications for secure credential exchange that, when standardized and implemented by credential providers, will enable users to securely move passkeys and all other credentials across providers.

I think a “finally” is in order here! Passwords are wonderfully transferrable, making it easy for users to switch between password managers when they want, but passkeys have been locked to the provider you created them with so they can’t move today. Once this proposal is advanced to a standard, I’d expect the major players from Apple to Google to 1Password to LastPass to Proton to support this and allow you to migrate your passkeys along with your passwords. I’m looking forward to it.