Podcast #166: Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

These are my first impressions of the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10e. I like it a lot, but there are a lot of things to unpack, so strap in for a long (for me) episode.

Screenshots don't work easily, but this is the Play Store for reference. pic.twitter.com/ylRKFXu6sV — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) March 7, 2019

The issue here is YouTube, definitely, but I don’t know how else they’d do it. It fills one axis 100% and puts bars on the top/bottom depending on the video dimensions. I guess they could letterbox it on all sides and have the video hover in the middle of the screen 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UjZjmehpNl — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) March 7, 2019