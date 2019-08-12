Podcast #194: Did the iPhone Kill Phone Design?

Turn on voice boost in your podcast app for this episode. I apparently drifted away from the mic around the middle of the episode and I couldn’t get the audio to be totally level throughout…sorry 🙁

The iPhone undeniably shifted our thinking as a society about what a phone is, but did it “kill design” while it was at it? I argue it didn’t kill design, but had a design that was so far ahead of what everyone else was doing that it made little sense to keep pursuing those older designs.

This episode was inspired by and includes a clip from this video from Austin Evans.